Spurs Just Stop Oil
Fred Garratt-Stanley

Tottenham rinsed by Just Stop Oil! Controversial protest group make unexpected Spurs trophy jibe

TottenhamAnge PostecoglouPremier LeagueTottenham vs ArsenalArsenalPremier League

Controversial protest group Just Stop Oil have unexpectedly mocked Tottenham's trophy record on X after a jibe from a disgruntled Spurs fan.

  • Just Stop Oil rinse Spurs on X
  • Controversial football group mock the club's trophy haul
  • They've disrupted several recent EPL matches

