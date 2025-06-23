This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'Just smash him!' - Bruno Fernandes told to dish out brutal treatment to Alejandro Garnacho after Man Utd star posts picture wearing Marcus Rashford shirt Manchester United A. Garnacho B. Fernandes Premier League Bruno Fernandes has been told to punish Alejandro Garnacho for his social media post wearing an Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford's name on it. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Winger angered United fans with Instagram post

Deeney believes he has new club lined up

Slams younger generation's lack of respect Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask