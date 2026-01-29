Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Jurgen Klopp set to make emotional Anfield return alongside Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish
Klopp leaves Liverpool a legend
When Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 from Borussia Dortmund, the Reds were a side a long way away from challenging for Premier League titles. By the time he left, his Liverpool team had become champions of England, of Europe, and even the world. His 'heavy metal' high-octane football brought Liverpool huge success and restored their place as one of the biggest clubs on the planet. And when he bid farewell at Anfield in May 2024, it was an emotional occasion.
He told those inside the stadium: "People told me that I turned them from doubters into believers. That's not true. You did it. That is a big difference. Nobody tells you to stop believing. This club is in a better moment than a long time. We have this wonderful stadium, wonderful training centre and you - the superpower of world football. Wow.
“I saw a lot of people crying and it will happen to me tonight because I will miss people. But change is good. You never know what to expect but if you go with the right attitude into that then everything will be fine because the basics are 100 per cent there. You go full-throttle into it and welcome the new manager like you welcomed me. You go all in from the first day. When it is hard, you keep believing and you push the team. I am one of you now. I love you to bits. I will never walk alone again. Thank you. You are the best people in the world. Thank you!”
Klopp to make Anfield return
Klopp has visited Anfield on a couple of occasions since leaving Liverpool, but on 28 March, he will be back in the dugout for a special match. Liverpool will take on Dortmund in a legends charity game for the LFC Foundation. Steven Gerrard will captain the Reds and Klopp will serve as Sir Dalglish's assistant for the March international break fixture. The German serves as the foundation's honorary ambassador, and soon he will be back at his old stomping ground for a clash between his two former sides. All of the proceeds from the event will go towards the work of Liverpool's foundation and Forever Reds.
Back in July 2024, Klopp said on the foundation: "The LFC Foundation does an incredible job in the community, both in the Liverpool City Region and beyond. I am really proud to continue my work with them and be named the first-ever LFC Foundation honorary ambassador. I look forward to seeing what we can do with that now that I have more time on my hands."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Klopp downplays managerial return
Whenever a big job role comes up, Klopp tends to get linked with it. Earlier this month, following Xabi Alonso's departure, the German was linked with the Real Madrid job but he downplayed such speculation. In fact, he may not return to management ever again.
"I don't expect to change my mind, but I don't know," Klopp said. "We're building a house right now and my missus wanted to have a really big trophy room. There was another small room and I said, 'This is enough because we know how many trophies we have, we will not add any.' It might sound arrogant but I know I can coach a football team. But I don't need to do it until my last day."
What comes next for Liverpool?
Arne Slot's Liverpool are next in Premier League action on Saturday at home to Newcastle United, before entertaining title challengers Manchester City at Anfield on 8 February. The Reds are out of the title race but they could play a big role in where the trophy heads to this season.
