Jurgen Klopp facing Red Bull axe? Future questions asked of ex-Liverpool boss amid Real Madrid links

Klopp has, however, been mooted as a potential successor to Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid - with Alvaro Arbeloa currently filling an interim coaching post at Santiago Bernabeu. An emotional return to Anfield has not been ruled out either, with the odd question being asked of Arne Slot’s ongoing presence there.

Salzburger Nachrichten have also suggested that Red Bull already have a successor to Klopp in mind. That man is said to be current Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner. He has previously worked as a sporting coordinator and assistant manager at RB Salzburg.

The Austrian’s stock has continued to soar in England, with a historic first major trophy being delivered at Palace - as they won the 2025 FA Cup. Glasner has revealed that he will be leaving Selhurst Park when his contract expires in the summer.

He has been linked with other managerial roles that are being filled by caretakers at present - such as those at Manchester United and Tottenham - but may be tempted to step back and take on a more relaxed role with Red Bull, which would allow Klopp to head in the opposite direction.