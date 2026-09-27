Jurgen Klopp baffled by Marc-Andre ter Stegen criticism despite dropping Germany goalkeeper for Greece clash

Klopp has strongly defended Ter Stegen after the Ajax Amsterdam shot-stopper faced scrutiny following a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. The 59-year-old coach, who is preparing for his home debut in the dugout at the WWK Arena, admitted he was shocked to hear negative assessments of the goalkeeper’s contributions in Thursday’s Nations League fixture. Klopp pointed to the fact that even opposing manager Xavi had highlighted the goalkeeper's vital role in securing a point for the DFB squad, suggesting that the public perception did not match the reality on the pitch.

"I heard that Marc was being criticized – that surprised me after a game in which the opposing coach said he had saved our asses,” Klopp said. "He made outstanding saves, but twice he played a ball that he didn’t want or should have played that way – it happens. I’m not even slightly critical; I’m actually very happy with his performance."