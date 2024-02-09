'It's not cool!' - Jurgen Klopp provides injury updates on Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai

Soham Mukherjee
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2023-24Getty
LiverpoolMohamed SalahJuergen KloppPremier LeagueDominik SzoboszlaiThiago Alcantara

Jurgen Klopp provided crucial injury updates on Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of hosting Burnley.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Salah yet to recover from muscle injury
  • Szoboszlai & Alcantara also sidelined
  • Bradley unavailable due to personal reasons

Editors' Picks