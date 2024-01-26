'Blame me!' - Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool owners FSG and insists splashing the cash would not have won more trophies as exit looms

Richard Mills
Jurgen-Klopp(C)GettyImages
Juergen KloppLiverpoolPremier LeagueTransfers

Jurgen Klopp has defended Liverpool owners FSG and says splashing the cash would not have won the Reds more trophies ahead of his impending exit.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Klopp to leave Liverpool this summer
  • Defends transfer policy of owners FSG
  • German to "blame" for not winning more

Editors' Picks