Julian Alvarez to Chelsea?! Blues backed to sensationally beat Arsenal & Barcelona to transfer as Atletico Madrid star's agents jet in to watch Blues in action
Alvarez left Man City as a Treble winner
ESPN report that Chelsea are “advancing in talks” to bring Alvarez onto their books. The Blues have invested heavily in attacking talent across recent windows - with Joao Pedro and Liam Delap being acquired in the summer of 2025.
Big-spending in west London appears set to continue, with efforts being made to lure Alvarez back to the Premier League. He captured two top-flight titles in England with City, while forming part of their treble-winning squad in 2023.
Alvarez hit 36 goals for City through 103 appearances, with regular starting berths proving hard to come by. The deal that took him to Spain was worth up to €95 million (£83m/$113m). It would take a nine-figure sum to tempt Atletico into a sale.
Arsenal previously linked with Atletico forward Alvarez
Chelsea are reportedly willing to part with €100 million (£87m/$119m) in order to get a deal done. Liam Rosenior was given no money to spend towards the end of the winter transfer window - having inherited managerial reins from the sacked Enzo Maresca.
That means funds will be available in the summer, with the Blues looking to wrap up Champions League qualification again - which would help to bolster the kitty. They are aware of the need to get ahead of the game when it comes to interest in Alvarez.
The highly-rated Argentina international, who has registered 40 goals for Atletico across 88 games, has also attracted interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are chasing down a Premier League crown in 2026.
Mikel Arteta appears to have turned his attention elsewhere for now, with midfield reinforcements more of a priority at Emirates Stadium, and that is leaving the door open for Chelsea.
Transfer talks: Chelsea have met with Alvarez's agents
Discussions are said to have taken place between the Blues and Alvarez’s representatives, with agents jetting into England for a recent Chelsea fixture. Positive talks are said to have been held during those meetings.
ESPN journalist Jorge Baravalle has said: “I insist, people are talking about a lot with Barcelona and Arsenal. But I’m being told that the team slowly moving forward is Chelsea. Chelsea, quietly, are advancing for Julian Alvarez.
“I’m told there are conversations. In fact, part of the agency handling Julian’s transfer was in London this week, watching Chelsea v Arsenal. They know both clubs want him, but what I’m being told is that, as of today, the most advanced contacts are with Chelsea.”
Atletico would be reluctant to do business with La Liga rivals Barcelona, with the Catalan giants known to be enduring financial difficulties. Chelsea and Arsenal would find it easier to generate the funds required to get a deal done.
Alvarez is tied to a contract through to 2023, so his current employers are under no pressure to cash in or accept reduced terms. They are reluctant to sanction a sale, with the player himself offering no indication that he will be pushing for a move.
The Argentine has told reporters when asked about his future, with speculation continuing to rage in 2026: “Look, it doesn’t bother me. I try not to pay much attention, but I know what’s being said. It’s all over social media. I think it’s more what’s being said online than what’s actually happening. I’m very focused on this season, on what lies ahead with Atletico Madrid. So, I try to tune it out and think about myself, about continuing to grow as a player, and about winning.”
Alvarez in 2026: Trophy bids with Atletico and Argentina
Atletico are pushing for a top-three finish in La Liga. They are also into the Copa del Rey semi-finals, where they will face Barcelona, and have a Champions League knockout phase play-off clash with Club Brugge fast approaching. Once club action comes to a close, Alvarez will turn his attention to a World Cup title defence with Argentina alongside Lionel Messi and Co.
