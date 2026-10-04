AFP
Fighting for his spot! Jules Kounde vows to win back Barcelona place from Eric Garcia as full-back reacts to Zidane's France arrival
Kounde accepts responsibility for Barca benching
Barcelona defender Kounde has faced a challenging start to the current campaign, finding himself frequently named among the substitutes by Hansi Flick. While some players might voice frustration at a loss of status, the 27-year-old has taken a remarkably honest approach to his situation. Speaking ahead of France's Nations League clash with Belgium, Kounde refused to make excuses for his peripheral role at club level, instead pointing the finger at his own lack of consistency during the previous season.
'It is a decision by my coach. I feel very good physically. I don't have any injury. If I have less playing time, it is due to last season where I was well below my standards,' Kounde confessed, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. The former Sevilla man appears ready to embrace the fight to regain his starting role, viewing the competition from Garcia as a necessary hurdle. 'It is a consequence and a challenge that I accept gladly. I will have to work, which is what I normally do. It is up to me to recover my best feelings. I know that when I am in my best condition, I will have playing time.'
- AFP
Adjusting to life under Zinedine Zidane
The defender's club struggles have coincided with a period of significant transition on the international stage. Following the departure of long-term boss Didier Deschamps, France have entered a new era under the guidance of Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane. While Kounde was a staple of the previous regime, his standing under Zidane has been somewhat volatile. After starting and playing the full 90 minutes in Zidane's debut against Turkiye in September, Kounde was notably absent from the lineup in subsequent matches against Belgium and Italy.
Despite the uncertainty regarding his starting spot, Kounde has been impressed by the early impact of the 1998 World Cup winner. He described Zidane as a manager who prioritises communication and tactical aggression. 'He is a coach who is very close to his players, who likes to talk both on and off the field, just like his coaching staff. Everyone is willing to give advice to try to improve. I don't like to compare, but the coach strives for us to be an aggressive team,' the defender explained during his press conference.
Tactical shifts in the full-back role
Beyond team selection, Kounde is also adapting to specific tactical demands placed upon him by Zidane as France continue their Nations League campaign. Les Bleus currently sit top of their group with seven points, following back-to-back 1-0 away victories against Turkiye and Belgium, before being held to a 1-1 home draw by Italy last time out. France lead second-placed Belgium (six points), Italy in third (four points), and bottom-side Turkiye, who are yet to register a point.
'I don't know if there has been a radical change, but it aligns with the coach's collective desire to have control, especially with the ball,' Kounde noted. 'That is one of the areas in which I have a lot of room for improvement, to be less inefficient. I can also be more direct. In addition, he asks me to join the attack when I can, but that is nothing new.'
- AFP
The road back to the starting XI
With a crucial Nations League fixture against Belgium looming at Saint-Denis, Kounde is eager to prove he remains a vital asset for Les Bleus. A strong performance on the international stage could be the exact catalyst he needs to turn his club situation around under Flick.
Indeed, that potential boost on the international stage comes at a critical time, given his stark lack of game time in Catalonia. The French defender has been left as an unused substitute in Barcelona's last three La Liga matches, having previously featured for just 10 minutes across their opening two league fixtures. Overall, Kounde has managed a mere five appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants this season.
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