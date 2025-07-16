Jude Bellingham finally undergoes surgery on recurrent dislocated shoulder injury as Real Madrid confirm successful procedure for England star ahead of long layoff
Jude Bellingham has taken a decisive step in his ongoing battle with a shoulder injury by undergoing surgery to correct a recurring dislocation. The Real Madrid midfielder had been dealing with the issue since late 2023, often seen with heavy strapping on his shoulder as he played through discomfort.
- Bellingham goes under the knife in London
- Will rehabilitate under the supervision of Real Madrid's medical team
- Aiming to make a comeback in late October