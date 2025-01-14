This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'Back to work' - Jude Bellingham speaks out following Real Madrid's humiliating Supercopa de Espana loss to Barcelona with 'loads still to play for' rallying cry J. Bellingham Real Madrid LaLiga Jude Bellingham is back to the grind following Real Madrid's humiliating Supercopa de Espana loss with a "loads still to play for" rallying cry. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-2

Bellingham criticised for his performance

Midfielder ready to turn it around in La Liga Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱