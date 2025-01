This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Jude Bellingham poses as cover star for relaunch of 'iconic' adidas football boots with Real Madrid midfielder following in the footsteps of England and Los Blancos legend David Beckham J. Bellingham Real Madrid D. Beckham LaLiga Jude Bellingham has been chosen to follow in the footsteps of David Beckham by wearing the relaunched adidas Predator football boots. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Beckham made Predator boots famous

Adidas to relaunch iconic shoe

Bellingham poster boy of reboot Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱