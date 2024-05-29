Vinicius Junior Jude Bellginham Real Madrid 2023-24Getty
Peter McVitie

Jude Bellingham claims Ballon d'Or is for 'flashy players' as he insists he 'isn't fussed' about top prize & backs Real Madrid co-star to land it

Jude BellinghamReal MadridVinicius JuniorLaLiga

Jude Bellingham feels that he is at a disadvantage in the race to win the Ballon d'Or but has backed Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Junior to seal it.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bellingham touted as possible Ballon d'Or winner
  • Says prize is more for wingers and strikers
  • Would be happy to see Vinicius Junior claim it
Article continues below