‘Choose one’ - Jude Bellingham & Aitana Bonmati lock horns with Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi & Trinity Rodman as adidas launches Predator vs F50 battle
Master of control: Bellingham leads team Predator
A “playful rivalry that has taken over the game” is being reintroduced by adidas, with legendary figures from every corner of the planet being brought along for the ride. This is “more than just a boot launch”, and it is time to nail colours to a favoured mast.
The new Predator Elite FT is “designed for control, enabling players to execute with precision in high-pressure moments”. It will be worn by Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Bellingham and Ballon d’Or Feminin winner Bonmati.
Bellingham is billed as “the master of control” and a “star in a film” that can pick “between electrifying pace and game breaking skill or calmly commanding any situation on the pitch”. The Predator is considered to have “evolved to meet the demands of the modern player” and delivers “optimal ball striking” courtesy of its iconic fold-over tongue. The latest release also marks the return of Powerspine, “a lightweight full-length plate running along the sole of the boot, providing added midfoot stability for a stronger strike”.
Chaos personified: Yamal fronts up the F50
The F50, meanwhile, is marketed towards “those who break with convention, players who push themselves to the limit to create unexpected brilliance”. Barcelona wonderkid Yamal, who is considered to be “chaos personified”, fits the mould perfectly - as does eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi and United States international Rodman.
The F50 Elite comes in a “vibrant new colourway, sporting a lucid lemon heel which fades into white across the mid and forefront – resembling a boot in motion”. It features support and cushioning where needed most and a “high-definition 3D texture designed for enhanced ball control”. The compressionfit tunnel tongue allows for “optimal lockdown speed in all directions”.
adidas push the limits with global superstars
Bellingham has said: “I love having a boot that feels so connected to my game, allowing me to control the ball and dictate the play with the precision I strive for. Football for me, is all about pushing for that mastery and composure on the ball that allows you to pick the perfect moment for a defense-splitting pass. Predator supports me in finding that perfect rhythm. So come and join me on Team Predator.”
Yamal added: “Football is about pushing the limits to create beautiful chaos, amidst the tactical structures and discipline of most teams. F50 allows me to embrace that chaos – giving me the assurance to be unpredictable and take risks. I want players everywhere to feel that same confidence in every moment - so if you see an opportunity – take it. Break the rules. Join me on team F50.”
Sam Handy, GM Football at adidas, went on to say: “Through this campaign, we’re igniting a conversation that sits at the heart of football culture. These boots are about more than just innovation; they represent the two fundamentally opposing forces that define the modern game: raw speed and ultimate control. At adidas, our goal is to empower every athlete to play their way, and with this campaign, we’re challenging players everywhere from grassroots to professional stadiums, to embrace their footballing identity and once and for all, choose their side.”
Who else will be wearing the Predator & F50?
Other players preparing to slip on a pair of Predators include Trent Alexander-Arnold, Pedri, and Alessia Russo, while the F50 will be put through its paces by Ousmane Dembele, Florian Wirtz and Vicky Lopez.
The F50 Elite and Predator Elite Fold-Over Tongue are available to purchase now online and at select adidas stores and retailers.
