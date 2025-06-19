Joshua Kimmich accused of 'doing gymnastics everywhere' and damaging Bayern Munich as ex-Germany star tells him to stick to his 'best position'
Joshua Kimmich's versatility is under fire as ex-Bayern defender Markus Babbel launches a brutal attack, urging the Germany star to stop roaming.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Babbel says Kimmich weakens Bayern’s defence
- Ex-Bayern star calls midfield role “just average”
- Bayern Munich beat Auckland City 10-0 in CWC opener