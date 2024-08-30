Josh Sargent's strikes, Gio Reyna's dilemma, and the top five USMNT storylines to watch this weekend

GOAL US looks at the trending topics to follow for Americans Abroad in this weekend’s European matches

Another week, another opportunity for Americans abroad to impress. It's been a mixed start to the season for USMNT's finest. Some, such as Christian Pulisic, have run hot and cold. Others, such as Brendan Aaronson have burned brightly. While a few are yet to see their seasons take off.

This week could be pivotal. A few big names are involved in key fixtures early on, while some proper striking talent will look to impress ahead of the first international break of the season.

Although not confirmed to be the new USMNT manager for the friendlies next week, Mauricio Pochettino would presumably have a role in picking this squad. Those on the fringes would do well to impress over the weekend.

GOAL US takes a look at some of the biggest storylines to follow among USMNT regulars and hopefuls in major European competitions.