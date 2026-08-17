AFP
'Very, very, very good players' - Jose Mourinho hails Real Madrid stars as Kylian Mbappe shines in Schalke victory
Madrid ease past Schalke in pre-season finale
Los Blancos concluded their pre-season preparations with a convincing 3-0 victory over Schalke 04 at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen. Mourinho's side finished their four friendly fixtures with three wins and one draw. Mbappe opened the scoring on his first pre-season appearance, while Dean Huijsen and Carlos Espí also found the net. The victory provided positive signs for the Spanish giants ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.
- AFP
Mourinho satisfied with team progress and debuts
Following the match, Mourinho expressed satisfaction with his squad's growth and the integration of new arrivals. Cucurella and Diomande were both handed their debuts on the hour mark.
"At this moment, it’s difficult to talk individually because we are growing as a team," Mourinho told Realmadrid TV. "Here, we only have good players, very good players, and very, very, very good players. From the combination of the work of these players, we have to create a very, very good team. That’s what we’re trying to do, and I think we’re taking the right steps to achieve it.
"I’m also very happy with those who arrived last. It’s not easy to jump straight into high-intensity training like what we are doing. It’s not easy for them to have double sessions in the morning and afternoon, because they train in the morning with the group and in the afternoon with the small group that joined now. With incredible heat. The 5 p.m. training session is really tough, and they arrived with a top mentality."
Mbappe shines before second-half changes
Madrid took control early when Mbappe capitalised on a poor back pass from Schallenberg to beat Loris Karius in the sixth minute. Huijsen doubled the lead in the 20th minute, heading home Arda Güler's pinpoint corner.
Substitute Espí sealed the victory in the 57th minute by converting Carreras' cross. Mourinho carefully managed player minutes, giving 45 minutes to Mbappe and Konate, while Jude Bellingham, Cucurella, and Diomande played 30 minutes.
"Then, the question of 45 minutes for Mbappe and Konate or the 30 minutes for Bellingham, Cucurella, and Diomande are things that we analyze scientifically with the data we have," he explained.
"And with the most important factor, which is the player’s own experience, the knowledge the player has of their own body. And I think we’ve reached this good week, which is the next one, in a very acceptable condition for this moment in the season. Let’s go for it."
- Getty Images Sport
Focus turns to La Liga opener
With four preparatory matches now complete, Los Blancos turn their full attention to official competitive action. The Spanish side head into the new campaign with strong momentum following an undefeated pre-season schedule. Madrid will officially kick off their Liga campaign next Saturday against Espanyol. The fixture takes place at the RCDE Stadium as Mourinho's side aim to begin their domestic season with three points.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting