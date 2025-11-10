Getty
Jose Mourinho leaves Fenerbahce with eye-watering bill after spending 15-month tenure living in luxury Istanbul Four Seasons hotel
Tough time in Turkey: Mourinho lasted 62 games
Ex-Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter, Manchester United and Roma boss Mourinho joined Fenerbahce in June 2024. He took in 62 games at the helm, with his last being a European play-off clash with Benfica. The 62-year-old is now calling the shots with the Lisbon-based giants having returned to his roots.
He endured a tough time in Turkey, with the performance of match officials getting under his skin on a regular basis, and admits to not particularly enjoying his time with Fener. He said after being given his marching orders and heading back to Portugal: “My career so far has been rich; I've coached the biggest clubs in the world, in different countries. I made the wrong choice; sometimes I don't have the right word in Portuguese... no regrets, because regrets don't help us at all in life, but the awareness of what we did well and what we did wrong exists. I made a mistake going to Fenerbahce; it wasn't my cultural level, it wasn't my football level, it wasn't my level. Obviously, I gave everything until the last day.”
Mourinho's hotel bill: How much 15-month stay cost
While Mourinho believes that he always gave his all, Fenerbahce have been left with plenty of questions to answer. One of those relates to how they are going to clear the huge bill that their former manager ran up at the Four Seasons.
According to Turkish media outlet Yenicag Gazetesi, the experienced tactician has cost Fener 36.5m liras - which equates to €747,000 or £656,000. The plush base that he set up camp in boasts five restaurants, two swimming pools, a fitness suite and spa. The cheapest room on site comes in at a jaw-dropping £1,000-a-night.
Mourinho spent 15 months there, on the banks of the Bosphorus, in one of the most luxurious suites. His contract was terminated just under a year before it was due to expire in the summer of 2026.
Why Fenerbahce sacked Mourinho
Former Fener president Ali Koc said after ushering a proven winner through the exits: “Why did we let go of Mourinho? I'm explaining it here for the first time. It was a bitter parting. Our chemistry was perfect, and his accomplishments are evident. Just being able to bring him here was a great achievement.
“Above all, it was difficult to part with someone I was friends with. We knew our coach was a defensive player when we brought him in. But we talked about the need to play more dominantly at the end of the season. Earning 99 goals and 99 points is our genetic code.
“Being eliminated by Benfica wasn't a problem, but the way we were eliminated was unacceptable. This made me feel like last year's football would continue. We parted ways because we believed this squad would play better football at this point. This kind of football works in Europe, but in Turkey, we have to crush them in most matches. We're struggling to get ahead after falling behind in every match.”
What next for Mourinho? Unconvincing start at Benfica
Mourinho responded by claiming that his recruitment demands were not met, saying: “At my previous club, things weren’t easy. I wanted to play with four players, but the club signed five players the day after I left. While I was there, it was impossible to play with four defenders when the team had seven central defenders. And only one winger. I adapt very well to what's available.”
Mourinho is now 12 games into his tenure at Benfica. He has only won half of those fixtures, suffering three defeats, and has faced more questions of his methods. It remains to be seen how long he will remain at Estadio da Luz and, having been awarded a €15m (£13m/$17m) severance package, whether he will agree to foot the bill that he left behind in Istanbul.
