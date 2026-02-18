Jose Mourinho accused of 'justifying racism' with 'unfair' comments on Vinicius Junior as Clarence Seedorf & Wayne Rooney lead pundit condemnation of Benfica boss

Mourinho was criticised for his comments on Vinicius Jr by television pundits on Amazon Prime. Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf said: "I think he is still emotional. I think he made a big mistake today to justify racial abuse. He's saying it's OK, when Vinicius provokes you, to be racist - and I think that is very wrong. We should never, ever justify racial abuse. Vinicius has had enough of that unjustified behaviour from people. I know Mourinho by heart would agree with me but he expressed himself a bit unfortunately, I believe."

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott added: "I am quite calm and composed and I am not someone who gets angry often. I love everything Jose Mourinho has done in football but I think he has made a poor decision in that sense. It was maybe the one time we shouldn't have heard from him, the one night he should not have been in front of the cameras."

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney said: "It's very unfair what he’s saying about Vinicius."

Meanwhile, in the CBS Sports studio, ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher called Mourinho a "hypocrite" for criticising Vinicius's goal celebration. "Anyone can celebrate however they want, and Vinicius shouldn't suffer racial abuse. It seems a bit hypocritical coming from Mourinho, a man who has celebrated and possibly antagonized opponents more than any other coach in the past," said Carragher. "Do you remember him running down the sideline at Old Trafford [celebrating Costinha's goal for FC Porto]? I remember Mourinho, in a Cup final against Liverpool, when Chelsea scored a late goal, telling the Liverpool fans to shut up. How many times has he put his hands to his ears at opponents? So, it's a bit hypocritical of him to criticize Vinicius. It was a great goal, in a Champions League game, he has every right to celebrate however he wants."