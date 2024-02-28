Jorginho's outspoken agent talks up Serie A return for Arsenal midfielder (again) as contract ticks down

(C)GettyImagesSoham MukherjeeJorginho's outspoken agent talks up Serie A return for Arsenal midfielder (again) as contract ticks downJorginhoArsenalTransfersPremier LeagueJuventusSerie ALazioAC MilanInterRomaJorginho's agent has drummed up a potential Serie A return with his Arsenal contract set to expire this summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJorginho's contract expires in JuneHas an option to extend stay at ArsenalBut a return to Serie A looks likely