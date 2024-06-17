Jordan Pickford England Euro 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Would Jordan Pickford take a penalty in England shootout at Euro 2024? Three Lions legend David Seaman discusses big goalkeeper call Gareth Southgate may face

EnglandEuropean ChampionshipJordan PickfordHarry KaneEverton

Jordan Pickford is a confident character and England love penalty drama, but would the Three Lions keeper step up to the spot in a Euro 2024 shootout?

  • Southgate's side seeking continental crown
  • Reliable Everton shot-stopper between the sticks
  • Spot-kicks a possibility in the knockout stages
