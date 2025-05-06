Jonathan David salary: How much does Canada star earn per week and annually at Lille?

Everything you need to know about Jonathan David's salary details playing for Lille

Canadian forward Jonathan David joined Ligue 1 side Lille from Gent in the summer of 2020 on a five-year contract. David is considered one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe, and given his young age, he has attracted interest from several top clubs across the continent.

Known for his strong physique and clinical finishing, David has set himself apart from other strikers, scoring over 100 goals for Lille in just five seasons.

His contract is set to expire in June 2025, and it will be interesting to see where the next chapter in his career will take him.

Despite his consistent performances, David earns a relatively modest salary under his current deal compared to the top earners in the Lille squad. So, how much does the Canadian striker actually earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross