‘Pressure is a blessing’ – Englishman John Herdman sets World Cup dream as Indonesia enter new era

John Herdman has officially been unveiled as the new head coach of the Indonesia national team by PSSI, the country’s football association, with the former Canada and New Zealand boss immediately setting ambitious but realistic targets for the future.

Speaking after his presentation, Herdman insisted that Indonesia has the potential to become a major force in Asian football and even challenge for a place at the 2030 World Cup. However, he stressed that success will depend on patience, cultural understanding, and collective commitment from all stakeholders.

PSSI president Erick Thohir echoed that sentiment, urging players, officials and supporters to fully back Herdman’s long-term project as Indonesian football enters what he described as a “new era”.