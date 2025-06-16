Joao Felix given Chelsea escape route as Benfica coach confirms 'desire' to bring Portugal star back but highlights major hurdles in transfer agreement
Joao Felix has been left out of Chelsea’s Club World Cup squad, and Benfica may offer him an exit route as Bruno Lage admitted to a possible return.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Benfica coach confirms interest in Joao Felix
- Financial terms remain a key obstacle
- Chelsea leave attacker out of Club World Cup squad