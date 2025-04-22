Jesse Lingard claims he 'knew nothing' of sexual assault claims against granddad but would have 'cut ties' if made aware as trial over 17 counts of indecent assault continues
Jesse Lingard has said he "knew nothing" about sexual assault allegations made against his grandfather and would have cut ties immediately if he had.
- Lingard's grandfather on trial in Liverpool
- Ex-Man Utd star jets in as defence witness
- Denies all knowledge of accusations