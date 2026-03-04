Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images
Jesse Lingard close to his return! Ex-Man Utd star days from being ready for Corinthians debut after first training session with Brazilian side
First training session at Corinthians
According to Brazilian news outlet Globo, Lingard’s move to Brazil is reaching its final stages, as the former Manchester United attacker has officially linked up with his new team-mates. The 33-year-old was spotted at the CT Joaquim Grava on Wednesday, marking his very first day on the ground with the South American giants following his departure from Seoul.
While the rest of the squad took to the grass under the watchful eye of head coach Dorival Junior, Lingard remained indoors. He focused on a tailored strength and conditioning program designed to quickly accelerate his match fitness, as he prepares to embark on this bold new chapter in his career after becoming a free agent in December.
- Getty Images Sport
Waiting for bureaucratic clearance
Despite his visible presence at the training ground, Lingard is not yet officially registered to play for the Brazilian club. The Corinthians hierarchy is currently working diligently through the necessary bureaucratic hurdles and the finalisation of a work visa before the one-year deal can be confirmed.
Initial physical assessments suggest he will need at least a week of intensive training before he is deemed sharp enough to feature in competitive action for the team.
A reunion with Memphis Depay
If the transfer is completely finalised, Lingard will once again share a dressing room with Depay, recreating an attacking partnership from their time at Old Trafford. The duo famously played 31 games together at United during the 2015-16 campaign, and Depay’s successful switch to Brazil in 2024 likely influenced Lingard’s decision.
Memphis previously discussed his motivations for moving to Brazil, stating: "Why I signed is very simple for me... This adventure made my heart happy. The energy I got, the efforts of the club, the reception of the supporters… I haven’t experienced this before. Maybe we’re playing at a higher level in Europe, but you can’t deny that the authentic football comes from Brazil. This is the Mecca of football."
- Getty Images Sport
Preparations for the Coritiba clash
While Lingard worked hard in the gym, the rest of the Timao squad participated in high-intensity tactical drills out on the pitch. Training included small-sided three-v-three and four-v-four games, as well as specific counter-attacking simulations designed to exploit numerical advantages under Dorival Junior's strict guidance.
The session concluded with a full-pitch practice match as the coach prepares his side for their upcoming fixtures, specifically the important clash against Coritiba at the Neo Quimica Arena next Wednesday. The club is actively using this period to manage the workload of their key players, offering rest to those showing signs of fatigue while carefully integrating new arrivals like Lingard.
Advertisement