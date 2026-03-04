Jesse Lingard close to his return! Ex-Man Utd star days from being ready for Corinthians debut after first training session with Brazilian side

According to Brazilian news outlet Globo, Lingard’s move to Brazil is reaching its final stages, as the former Manchester United attacker has officially linked up with his new team-mates. The 33-year-old was spotted at the CT Joaquim Grava on Wednesday, marking his very first day on the ground with the South American giants following his departure from Seoul.

While the rest of the squad took to the grass under the watchful eye of head coach Dorival Junior, Lingard remained indoors. He focused on a tailored strength and conditioning program designed to quickly accelerate his match fitness, as he prepares to embark on this bold new chapter in his career after becoming a free agent in December.