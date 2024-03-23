Jess Park turns Manchester blue! Winners and losers as City's young Lioness and record-breaker Khadija Shaw end United's hopes of a top-three WSL finish

The 22-year-old scored twice and laid on the assist for City's third as they moved to the top of the table at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester United came into the derby clash against Manchester City with little to play for. The title race had long gone, and a Champions League spot was surely out of reach - but they did at least have the chance to burst the bubble of their biggest rivals as they bid for a first Women's Super League title in eight years. Saturday's 3-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium, though, means that United's season will end with the disappointing statistic of the Cityzens having done the double over them in the league, too.

For large parts of the first half, the Red Devils looked capable of dealing City a blow. They pressed well and they created chances, with England starlet Khiara Keating making a smart save at her near post to deny Nikita Parris before being forced to tip Lucia Garcia's deflected shot over the bar.

But after a tepid start from City, the main feature of which had been shots from range, it was another of their promising young Lionesses, Jess Park, who took complete control of the game. Lauren Hemp and Leila Ouahabi linked up down the left and the latter picked out Park with a great cross, which was finished brilliantly to break the deadlock just past the half-hour mark.

United had the right to be disappointed at the lack of an offside flag in the build-up on Khadija Shaw, but the way Park was allowed to ghost into the box to score was so poor - and the defending was again under the microscope on the stroke of half-time when Park made it two from a corner.

At least the interval was a chance for the visitors to reset, regroup and fire themselves up to go out and deliver a big second half, except anything said at the break went out of the window when Park beat Katie Zelem to a loose ball and her reverse pass put Shaw through on goal to make it three within 30 seconds of the restart.

It was the final nail in the coffin on the day and for the season for United, even if Hannah Blundell's deflected cross gave them a goal back late in the second half. The Red Devils have been so far off the big three this year, and this damning day across the city was simply the latest evidence of that being the case.

GOAL picks out the winners and losers from the Etihad Stadium...