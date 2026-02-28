Jess Park is one of Europe's most in-form attackers - so how do England's Lionesses get the best out of Man Utd's star midfielder?

"We're getting to the point now, as soon as it leaves her foot, you know it's in," the Red Devils' boss said after the game. "As soon as you know she's in a space, you know that she's going to hit the target." He's not exaggerating either. Following a blockbuster summer move from Manchester City to United, this is already Park's most productive season in terms of goals and assists.
Now, as the Lionesses' first fixtures of 2026 approach, the big question is how does Sarina Wiegman take advantage of Park's exceptional form and get the best out of her in an England shirt?