Newcastle United FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'Coming back a better person' - Jermaine Jenas breaks silence on return to talkSPORT after 'taking responsibility' for BBC sexting scandal that saw former England and Tottenham star axed from broadcasting duties

TottenhamEnglandAston Villa vs TottenhamAston VillaFA CupPremier League

Jermaine Jenas has vowed to "come back as a better person" on talkSPORT after "taking responsibility" for the recent BBC sexting scandal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Jenas was ousted from BBC for "inappropriate" messages
  • Claimed that he had done no wrong
  • Determined to return as a "better person"
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match