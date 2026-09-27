Jeremie Frimpong dropped from Netherlands squad as Jurrien Timber returns

The Liverpool star will be a lonely figure in the stands on Sunday night as he watches the Netherlands take on Serbia. The 25-year-old defender is the only member of the current Oranje international setup who failed to make manager Xavi's final 23-man selection for Sunday evening's Nations League encounter. It represents a significant fall from grace for the former Bayer Leverkusen man, who had been hoping to establish himself as a regular under the new coaching regime.

Frimpong was named among the substitutes for the Spaniard's inaugural match at the helm, which resulted in a 1-1 stalemate against Germany last Thursday. However, he has clearly failed to convince the former Barcelona manager that he deserves a spot in the active roster for the second match of this window. The official UEFA squad registration confirmed his absence, leaving the energetic full-back as the odd man out in a squad full of high-profile talent.