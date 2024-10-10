Javier Mascherano reveals why Lionel Messi would have been 'one of the best defenders in the world' as he opens up on training with superstar at Barcelona
Lionel Messi would be one of the "best defenders in the world" had the Argentina icon opted to spend his career at the back, says Javier Mascherano.
- Mascherano opens up on Messi in training
- Inter Miami star would have been top defender
- Played together for Argentina and Barcelona