This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Javier Mascherano reportedly named new Inter Miami coach, reuniting with Lionel Messi at South Beach L. Messi Inter Miami CF G. Martino Major League Soccer Lionel Messi reportedly has a new coach, with ex-Argentina, Barcelona teammate Javier Mascherano to take charge of the Herons in 2025. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Javier Mascherano to join Inter Miami, per report

Tata Martino reportedly set to resign from position

Ex-Barcelona ace led Argentina U23 in Paris Olympics

Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now