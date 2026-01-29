Jamie Vardy in the dugout? Wife Rebekah opens up on former Leicester star's stance on management during Q&A

So far, Vardy has scored five goals in Serie A in 18 appearances and is settling in nicely to his new surroundings. However, despite breaking records on the pitch, learning Italian is proving difficult.

He said in October: "I only know the basics, good morning, thank you, numbers, but I’ll be taking lessons as of next week, so hopefully that will start the bringing on the language a bit more. I have to learn, as my kids are learning, and I can’t have them learning it before me, otherwise they’ll be taking the mickey out of me!"

Vardy also spoke about the footballing differences between England and Italy.

He added: "It’s more tactical and possession based in Serie A, you get to the Premier League and it’s all high intensity, fast paced, normally end to end. Here you have more time on the ball, you need to make sure you’re in the right positions.

"At the end of the day, football is football, we just have to make sure we’re on it 100 per cent every week. It’s 11 against 11 every week, anyone can beat anyone, so as long as we’re fully on it, we know that we can pick up points no matter who we’re playing."