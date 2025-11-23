Getty/GOAL
Jamie Vardy's touching gesture for wife Becky as he wears her name on Cremonese shirt in Serie A
Vardy wears Becky's name on his back
Vardy wore his wife Rebekah’s name on the back of his Cremonese shirt during the club’s Serie A match against Roma, taking part in the league-wide ‘A Red to Violence’ initiative. Instead of featuring their own names, players were encouraged to display the names of women close to them, aligning with efforts to raise awareness around domestic abuse. Vardy chose to honour his wife of nine years, joining teammates and several other Serie A sides in the touching campaign.
The initiative saw Cremonese join clubs including Lazio, Parma, Udinese and Lecce in marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Players opted for the names of partners, daughters, mothers, grandmothers or friends as symbols of support and solidarity. Vardy’s shirt stood out, with “Becky” sitting above his trademark No.10 as he lined up at the Stadio Giovanni Zini.
The 38-year-old striker has made a decent start to life in Italy after leaving Leicester, and the gesture highlighted his commitment to participating fully in club and league initiatives. His involvement also underscored the personal significance of the moment, given his long-standing relationship with Rebekah and the family they have built together.
The 'A Red to Violence' intiative
The ‘A Red to Violence’ initiative represents a growing movement within Italian football to use matchdays as a platform for social awareness campaigns. Serie A’s decision to coordinate club participation magnified the message, encouraging both players and fans to reflect on violence against women and the importance of support networks. Vardy's involvement, as one of the league’s most high-profile foreign stars, helped broaden international visibility for the campaign.
For Vardy personally, the decision to honour Rebekah resonated because of the couple’s long-standing relationship and their blended family. The moment underscored his grounded character and the strong family values that have followed him throughout his career from non-league football to Premier League triumphs. His choice added an emotional dimension to a symbolic gesture already rich in meaning.
Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's relationship
Vardy and Rebekah have been together since 2014 and married two years later in Cheshire, building a family that includes six children across their previous and shared relationships. The couple recently relocated to Italy after Vardy ended his historic Leicester spell in May, marking a new chapter in both their lives. Their move to Cremonese has brought fresh challenges, but also a continuation of the tight-knit family life they have cultivated for over a decade.
The striker’s arrival in Italy came after an extraordinary Leicester career, where he won the Premier League, FA Cup and Golden Ball award, breaking multiple goalscoring records along the way. His time at the King Power also included memorable Champions League nights, a Premier League Player of the Season title and selection for England at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.
Vardy helping Cremonese navigate through Serie A
Cremonese will hope Vardy can continue blending emotional leadership with on-field impact as they navigate the challenges of Serie A survival. His early influence, both as a goalscorer and a figure of seniority, positions him as a key part of the squad’s development in the coming months. Maintaining his form and fitness will be central to the club’s ambitions as they look to build stability in Italy’s top tier.
For Vardy personally, his start in Italy suggests he still has plenty to contribute despite nearing the twilight of his career. A strong first season at Cremonese could extend his stay, particularly as he continues adapting to Italian football and life off the pitch.
