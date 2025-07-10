Jamie Vardy to La Liga?! Spanish giants eye swoop to land free agent after Leicester exit amid Rangers and Wrexham links

Jamie Vardy’s next chapter could unfold in Spain, with reports suggesting that La Liga side Valencia are weighing up a move for the former Leicester City talisman. The 37-year-old, who brought an end to his 13-year spell at the King Power Stadium this summer, has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, including Rangers and Wrexham.

