James Scanlon: Man Utd's goal-hungry midfielder who has already made international history

The Gibraltar international is making a compelling case to be the first youth player Ruben Amorim promotes to the senior team

While Manchester United have lurched from one crisis to another, their youth teams have remained in rude health. The young Red Devils swept to a double of the under-18 Premier League North title and Premier League Cup last season while playing scintillating football and recording remarkable results, such as destroying Liverpool 9-1.

James Scanlon was one of the emerging stars in that team, netting twice in the demolition of United's greatest rivals, and his reward was to join the senior team on their pre-season tour of the United States. He was no stranger to playing with the big boys, though, as he was already a full international with Gibraltar.

The attacking midfielder has since made history with his country and has used his senior experience to his advantage at club level, making a clinical start to this season with the under-18s, scoring nine goals in just seven league games.

So, when Ruben Amorim begins work at United next week and starts to assess the youth players he could bring into the first team, Scanlon will stand out above all the other young hopefuls...