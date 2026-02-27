Goal.com
James Rodriguez GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

The Gareth Bale blueprint: Why James Rodriguez chose Minnesota United in a World Cup year

The midfielder has arrived in Minnesota in pursuit of a World Cup dream, but he isn't the first to follow that path

There's no mystery shrouding James Rodriguez's signing with Minnesota United. This is, at least for now, a short-term arrangement. Minnesota United wanted a superstar, and they found one in the Colombian. Rodriguez needed a club to give him the right sort of opportunity, and he found it in Minnesota. Everyone wins here, at least for the next few months.

That's the thing with this arrangement, though: so much of it depends on the next few months. Throughout his career, Rodriguez has always prioritized the Colombian national team, and, on the precipice of a World Cup, that hasn't changed. To reach that tournament, though, he needed a chance, one that Minnesota United gave him just a few short months out from when it all kicks off. 

“[Minnesota United] is the club that made the move for me. It’s the club that wanted me," James said in a press conference. "It’s an important moment in my career, a new chapter. The World Cup is coming, and I cannot fail.”

All eyes are on Rodriguez, then, but for the Colombian, there is a legitimate roadmap to follow. He's not the first global star to come to the U.S. ahead of a World Cup run. He only has to look to former Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale for the blueprint on how to both prepare for the big tournament and maximize your time in MLS.

  • James Rodriguez 2025getty

    National team pride

    The passion Rodriguez has for his country has never been in question. For all of his struggles on the club level, and there have been plenty, he's always stepped up for Colombia. Representing his nation is something he holds near and dear to his heart and, even now, as he begins the newest phase of his career, it's at the forefront of his mind.

    “When you play for your country, it is just a different feeling, it’s something else entirely,” he told The Athletic. “You go to the stadium and see all the yellow jerseys, you acknowledge the people who want to see you play … You see that it’s not just there, but in their homes, in the small towns. In Colombia, people will literally run to a television just to watch Colombia play.”

    “They shut down the schools, they shut down everything when Colombia plays,” he added. “You have to play for them. You’re representing your ancestors, your roots, where you come from, where you were born. You have to give your life for your country. That’s that ‘extra something’ you have to give when you’re with the national team. And that’s why I’ve lasted so long - because in the national team, it’s not just about running. It’s not just about playing well; you have to give something more. You have to feel it from deep, deep within.”

    The world was first introduced to the 34-year-old's interpretation of that in 2014, when he won the Golden Boot at that summer's World Cup. It made him one of the game's biggest stars, earning him a massive move from Monaco to Real Madrid. While Rodriguez has never quite hit those heights on the club level, he has kept that standard with his national team, winning the Golden Ball for Colombia's run to the final at the 2024 Copa America while playing for Sao Paulo, the 10th club of his career. 

    He's since gone on to add two more, Rayo Vallecano and Liga MX side Leon, and it'll soon be three when he features for Minnesota United. One of the reasons he signed with Minnesota was because the club presented him with a pathway to the World Cup, one that's similar to the one walked by Bale ahead of the 2022 tournament.

  • Gareth Bale LAFC MLS CupGetty

    The Bale pathway

    Like Rodriguez, Bale reached great heights at Real Madrid, but never quite the heights many expected of him. In the summer of 2022, he found himself right where his former teammate found himself before landing in Minnesota: in need of a home. That home, ultimately, was LAFC. It was a short but marvelous partnership.

    Ultimately, Bale played just 13 games in an LAFC uniform, but what a 13 they were. Everyone got everything they wanted out of it. LAFC won an MLS Cup that year, with Bale's legendary goal in the final saving the club's season and cementing his place in MLS lore forever. 

    Bale, meanwhile, got the right sort of buildup ahead of his first World Cup that winter in Qatar, where he went on to score against the U.S. men's national team. The goal was the first scored by Wales in a World Cup since 1958. It was the moment Bale had been dreaming of, and the one he signed with LAFC in pursuit of, too.

    “We’re on a good path to where I want to be,” Bale said in September of 2022. “I want to play 90 minutes as much as I can, but I understand I need to build up to that because I haven’t done it an awful lot in the last few years. The most important thing for me is to take each week as it comes and hopefully that will be good enough for me to help LAFC and, ultimately, be ready for the World Cup.”

    He added, “We have a plan in LA with what we’re doing...Hopefully, that should put me in great shape for the World Cup.”

    Rodriguez's MLS adventure can follow that blueprint. While the timeline is shorter, Rodriguez does have some built-in advantages. By staying in North America, Rodriguez remains adjusted to the climate, timezones and pace of life in this part of the world, where he and his Colombian teammates will be stationed this summer. With Minnesota United, he'll also have the same sort of responsibility that he has with Colombia: to create.

    The arrangement worked for Bale, who retired after that World Cup run. It also worked for another South American star ahead of the very same World Cup that Rodriguez broke out in.

  • Brazil v Netherlands: 3rd Place Playoff - 2014 FIFA World Cup BrazilGetty Images Sport

    Following the footsteps of a rival

    Many remember Julio Cesar as the last line of defense for Inter Milan's legendary Champions League-winning team. In 2014, though, he was briefly a member of Toronto FC as he prepared for one last go-around with Brazil.

    That summer, the World Cup was heading to his home country, and the goalkeeper couldn't miss out. Having been replaced by England international Rob Green at Queens Park Rangers, Cesar went out on loan with Toronto FC in pursuit of gametime. He played seven games, including one where he earned MLS Save of the Week, before starting for Brazil that summer. He went on to win Man of the Match in Brazil's 2-1 quarterfinal win over Colombia. Coincidentally, the Colombia goal on that day was scored by none other than Rodriguez. 

    While both Bale and Cesar ended their MLS adventure after just a matter of months, the Colombian's future is a little less certain. What is currently a short-term agreement could end up being something a bit longer if all goes well.

  • JAMES RODRIGUEZ

    The future

    As of this moment, Rodriguez is only signed through the World Cup. If the rest of his career is any indication, his future is, at the very least, uncertain. Rodriguez has bounced between clubs for several years now, so it wouldn't be too big a surprise if this short-term arrangement does turn out to be, in fact, rather short.

    There is a chance, however, that the two stick it out together. There is an option in the deal that would see Rodriguez stay for the rest of the year, and the Loons seem open to triggering that option if all goes well in these first few months of this partnership.

    “Again, it’s a club option,” Minnesota's CEO and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad told The Guardian. “He’s talking about, 'OK, so how are we going to make this a longer deal?' It’s all going to come down to how we align our interests and performance, what impact [he makes], and if he likes it. There’s a lot of assumptions and unknowns, but we are really starting out from a very positive place.”

    That part of this is for the future that's further away. There's way more to accomplish before then. Rodriguez has to get integrated and get going with his new team. Then, he'll hope to find fitness and form before one more World Cup run. We'll see how that all goes as one of MLS's most unique and surprising partnerships gets underway.

    “From what I’ve seen, this is a club that has done things the right way,” Rodríguez said. “I’ve come to an established club, and now I’m just another member of the club and the team as well. I’m eager, passionate, and ready to be a part of the club, and I hope to do things right.”

