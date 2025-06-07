Ange Postecoglou James Maddison Tottenham Europa League 2025AFP
Harry Sherlock

'A family man with great morals' - James Maddison continues Tottenham dressing room outpouring for sacked manager Ange Postecoglou amid reports of mutiny

TottenhamJ. MaddisonTransfersA. PostecoglouPremier League

James Maddison has hailed sacked Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou in a heartfelt farewell as players continue to show their support for the Australian.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Spurs sacked Postecoglou on Friday
  • Club won Europa League but finished 17th
  • Maddison joins team-mates in saying goodbye
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta