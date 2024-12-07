Jamal Musiala to the rescue! Super-sub saves Vincent Kompany as Harry Kane-less Bayern Munich overcome scare to beat Heidenheim

GOALScott WilsonJamal Musiala to the rescue! Super-sub saves Vincent Kompany as Harry Kane-less Bayern Munich overcome scare to beat HeidenheimBayern MunichBundesligaBayern Munich vs FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimJ. MusialaJamal Musiala came off the bench to inspire Bayern Munich to a 4-2 win over Heidenheim in the Bundesliga.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMusiala comes off the bench to score twiceKimmich runs the show in 4-2 winBayern remain unbeaten in BundesligaFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱