Jamaica told Mason Greenwood 'bigger than football' decision needs 'acceptance from the nation' as Marseille forward backed to help Steve McClaren's side book World Cup spot if England switch becomes reality. Made one appearance for Three Lions in 2020

FIFA has sanctioned allegiance switch

FIFA has sanctioned allegiance switch. Reggae Boyz yet to welcome ex-Man Utd star on board