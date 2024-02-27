Jaedyn Shaw's stock rises, Alex Morgan provides a spark and questions rise about Twila Kilgore - USWNT Winners and Losers from the Gold Cup group stage

The U.S. fell short in the final game of a group stage that provided interim boss Twila Kilgore, and her players, plenty of lessons.

Well, that Mexico loss let the air out of the balloon a bit, didn't it? Prior to it, the U.S. women's national team was riding high on the back of two wins over the Dominican Republic and Argentina. Things were going well - the young stars were firing, the veterans were holding their own.

And then Mexico happened.

2-0 to El Tri, a huge loss for the USWNT, but a historic humbling, one that served as a harsh reminder that this team is still a work in progress. That loss in the third game doesn't erase the good of the first two, but it certainly does overshadow it.

There was plenty of good during the Gold Cup group stage, plenty of moments to look at and find hope in. There was also a decent amount of bad, particularly in that third game. In that Mexico defeat, the U.S. looked a whole lot like the team that limped out of last summer's World Cup and not the one that has been building so diligently to escape it.

The Gold Cup isn't over. The knockout stage is now calling, and the U.S. have a lot of work to do if they want to end this tournament with a trophy in hand.

GOAL takes a look at the USWNT's biggest winners and losers from the Gold Cup group stage...