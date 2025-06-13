'Jack Grealish, where are you?!' - Erling Haaland reveals sadness at £100m team-mate's Man City exile as Pep Guardiola's squad head to FIFA Club World Cup
Erling Haaland has aired his sadness at seeing a close friend exiled, asking "Jack Grealish where are you?" as Manchester City head to America.
- Premier League giants heading to the States
- Ready to chase down a global crown in America
- England international left out of travelling squad