Jack Grealish to snub Everton transfer?! 'Entertaining' Man City star tipped to make 'perfect' MLS move despite impressive loan spell under David Moyes

According to former West Brom striker Robert Earnshaw, the "entertaining" Grealish would slot in nicely at an MLS side in the future. The ex-Wales international feels the league needs more players to head that way in their mid to late 20s and that Grealish, 30, should move there sooner rather than later.

Earnshaw told Betvictor Casino: "I can definitely see Jack Grealish in MLS at some point. I think he'd be perfect. I think he'd be great. Interestingly enough, I just bumped into Jack Grealish as well, and what a great guy he is, but also a great football player. He's entertaining. He gives really great insight into what he's thinking and how he is. I think somebody like that would be amazing. Grealish in MLS, that would be incredible.

"You look at some of the names now, and I think this is maybe something that MLS has to really start to look at even more, getting those players even earlier. Because the capability to pay the Designated Player contracts is there, and you go for the players even earlier. Of course, MLS has been known for players kind of later on, when they hit their 30s, that's when they go. I think the good thing that MLS has done is they've started to bring young, great, really talented players now through, way younger.

"Lots of South American boys that are playing there, so there are lots of young foreign players from everywhere in South America and Concacaf and all of these places, but also lots of European players as well. But I think it would be great for MLS to really go for players in that kind of prime 25 to 26, 28 kind of age range. So I think there are a lot of players that would fit in."