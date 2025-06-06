This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jack Grealish Man CityGetty
Soham Mukherjee

'Nail in the coffin!' - Jack Grealish urged to seal emotional return to boyhood club Aston Villa after Pep Guardiola axes England outcast from Man City's Club World Cup squad

J. GrealishManchester CityTransfersFIFA Club World CupAston VillaPremier League

Jack Grealish has been urged to return to boyhood club Aston Villa after Pep Guardiola axed him from Manchester City's Club World Cup squad.

  • Guardiola has snubbed Grealish for the CWC squad
  • Midfielder tipped to leave Etihad
  • Jamie O'Hara wants him back at Aston Villa
