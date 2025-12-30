Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Attwood beats Coleen Rooney & Rebekah Vardy to 'WAG queen of holidays' title following busy year
Attwood is the 'WAG queen of holidays'
Attwood has been crowned 'football’s most-travelled Wag this year' after clocking up over 30,000 air miles, according to The Sun. The partner of Everton star Grealish took in sunshine trips to Dubai, Ibiza, Paris and Majorca as well as enjoying family holidays in Spain and Italy. Her jet-setting lifestyle means she tops the tabloid's table ahead of Vardy in second place. The wife of the former Leicester striker only managed nine trips in 2025, taking in visits to the Alps, Verona, Thailand, Dubai and Portugal. Meanwhile, Rooney saw her annual average of 12 trips drop to just four over the last 12 months as she enjoyed family holidays with husband Wayne and the couple's four sons to Disneyland Paris, Portugal and Ibiza as well as a caravan in Wales.
Also featured on the tabloid's list are Scott McTominay's partner Cam Reading, Anouska Santos - the partner of Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, Raheem Sterling's fiancee Paige Milian and Jordan Pickford's wife Megan. Finishing in last place is Jarrod Bowen's wife Dani Dyer. The couple famously married last summer in Italy and enjoyed a honeymoon at Lake Como as well as a hen do in Ibiza.
Grealish and Attwood making headlines
Influencer Attwood has defended her jet-set lifestyle after being questioned by one viewer on a vlog. Attwood was asked "How many holidays can one have?" and replied with a swift: "As many as one wants."
Partner Grealish has also been making headlines throughout the year, most recently for missing Everton's goalless draw with Burnley due to illness. Grealish's absence came just days after he was spotting partying with former Manchester City team-mate Kyle Walker in London. The pair reportedly splashed out £20,000 on a pre-Christmas party that ended in a strip club in Leicester Square which finally came to an end at 4am.
Vardy shining in Serie A
Elsewhere, the Vardy family have been settling into life in Italy after the striker said a tearful farewell to Leicester last summer and made a surprise move to Serie A side Cremonese. The attacker bagged his first Serie A goal for Cremonese against Atalanta in October and celebrated with an impressive backflip, impressive stuff for a player who will celebrate his 39th birthday in January. Vardy has gone on to score four times in 11 Serie A appearances for his new club and also made history earlier this month when he became the first Englishman to win Serie A's Player of the Month award. Yet the family have endured some difficult times since moving to Italy, too. Their home was broken into in November, while Vardy was playing against Roma and Rebekah was in attendance, with £80,000 worth of valuables reportedly taken from their house.
What comes next?
Vardy's move to Italy is set to form part of a new docuseries featuring the striker which will also detail his fairytale rise through the game which culminated in Leicester's extraordinary Premier League title win in 2016. Wife Rebekah is also expected to feature in the series which should provide fans with a glimpse into the family's life. The Rooneys are also due to hit TV screens in similar fashion after reportedly agreeing a multi-million deal documentary deal with Disney+.
As for Grealish, he's been enjoying life at Everton following a loan move from Manchester City in the summer. However it's not been enough to earn him a recall to the Thomas Tuchel's England squad ahead of World Cup 2026 and he is not expected to be on the plane for next summer's tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
