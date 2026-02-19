Goal.com
Ivan Toney England strikers GFXGetty/GOAL
Krishan Davis

Red-hot Ivan Toney must be England's Harry Kane back-up at the World Cup after surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo while other strikers flounder

There has been heated debate over who should play back-up to Harry Kane for England at the World Cup this summer, but in truth the answer is becoming increasingly obvious. There is only one striker who can hold a candle to the Three Lions captain this season, and it is one who is operating out of sight and out of mind in Saudi Arabia, where he has eclipsed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ivan Toney is in scintillating form for Al-Ahli in the Gulf State, netting his 20th Pro League goal in as many games on Friday to become the outright top scorer in the division in 2025-26. He's bagged eight more in other competitions, too, and also chipped in with nine assists.

That all-round return means the 29-year-old is by far and away England's most in-form alternative to Kane with the World Cup fast approaching, and even if he is now plying his trade in a lesser league, the former Brentford man's exploits cannot be overlooked.

As Thomas Tuchel prepares to name his last squad before finalising the group that he will take to the tournament in North America this summer, Toney will have his sights set on a recall.

  • cristiano-ronaldo(C)Getty Images

    Eclipsing CR7

    Since the turn of the year, Toney has been pretty much unstoppable; between the end of December and the end of January, he scored in eight consecutive league matches - tallying a ridiculous 13 goals in that extraordinary run, including hat-tricks against Al-Khaleej and Al-Ettifaq.

    Although he drew a blank in the goalless draw with top-of-the-table Al-Hilal at the start of February, he immediately got back on the goal-scoring trail in subsequent victories over Al-Hazm and Al-Shabab. His side are unbeaten since the start of his incredible streak at the end of 2025, propelling themselves into the title equation after an inauspicious start to the campaign.

    On an individual level, Toney has now surpassed the great Ronaldo, as well as the likes of Karim Benzema, Julian Quinones, Joao Felix and Mateo Retegui, to become the outright top-scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 20 efforts to his name in the same number of games. The Portuguese GOAT is one behind with 19, although he missed two games recently after going on strike.

  • Aston Villa FC v FC Salzburg - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport

    Other options flounder

    There is no doubt that the level of football is relatively weaker in Saudi Arabia, but the calibre of player he is outscoring there reflects that Toney's form shouldn't simply be overlooked on that basis. When you look at the form of England's other options so far this season, his inclusion becomes a no-brainer.

    Ollie Watkins has been the go-to option as Kane's back-up in recent years, although Tuchel didn't call on the Aston Villa frontman for his most recent squad in November. That's likely because Watkins has been struggling for any sort of consistency, scoring just eight times all season, including a barren spell between August and early December where he found the back of the net just once.

    Tottenham's Dominic Solanke would have fancied his chances when 2025-26 kicked off, but ankle surgery wrote off the first half of his campaign. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, has seen a recall talked up having rediscovered his goal-scoring touch with Leeds United this season, but his last cap came almost five years ago and his fitness record is questionable. A return of 10 Premier League goals is impressive, nonetheless.

  • England v Slovakia: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport

    Tournament know-how

    Despite having just seven caps to his name, Toney also brings crucial tournament experience having played a key role as England came through one of the most pressurised situations they have found themselves in in recent years.

    The centre-forward was introduced as a substitute for the final seconds as Gareth Southgate's side disastrously trailed Slovakia in the last 16 at Euro 2024, before Jude Bellingham's miraculous overhead-kick levelled the scores in the 95th minute. Toney partnered Kane to great effect in extra-time, nodding an intelligent header into his captain's path as the Three Lions snatched a decisive lead in the additional period.

    He deserved more game time, too, with Kane largely looking out of sorts in Germany, but Toney would only see 12 more minutes of action in the remainder of the tournament as England fell in the final - something he admitted he was "annoyed" by.

    Ever-reliable from the spot, he stepped up to score his penalty in the quarter-final shootout victory over Switzerland. That in itself should be a significant factor when Tuchel weighs up his involvement this summer, given the Three Lions' penchant for going the distance in tournament games.

  • Al Shabab v Al Ahli: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    'Hungry to play'

    In the form of his life in Saudi Arabia, Toney has his sights set on securing a place on the plane to North America.

    "It would mean a lot [to go to the World Cup]," Toney said in an interview with Sky Sports this week. "I have never played at a World Cup. It would be a dream; everyone dreams of that. If we were to win it, that would be so big for the country. You have visions of what could happen. If it comes true, it would be a blessing."

    On his chances of getting the call, he added: "All I can do is keep scoring goals. That gives me the best chance possible. It could be my last chance [to play at a World Cup]. It's [about] whatever is best for the country; the coach will pick the team and you have to respect that.

    "I feel much fitter and the stats speak for themselves. My running stats are also high. I don't want to just sit back and relax; I am working harder and my stats show it. I am helping those around me. He [Tuchel] would be getting a goal-scorer who is hungry to play.

    "Yes, I'm on a big salary, but I still want to be doing well, it's not the time to be sitting back to relax. I want to try and achieve big things."

  • FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH48-ENG-SUIAFP

    Extreme weather-ready

    Toney was quick to point out that he could be something of a cheat code for his country, with matches at the upcoming World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico set to be played in blistering heat - as evidenced by last summer's Club World Cup, where games regularly had to be stopped due to the extreme weather and substitutes were even kept indoors - something Tuchel has admitted he could copy.

    The 29-year-old believes he has adapted to those kinds of conditions during his season-and-a-half in Saudi Arabia. "Maybe [I could bring an advantage due to the heat]. There are great players in the squad and some top English strikers, so I guess everyone will have an opportunity, as everyone will be able to adapt to the heat, but you can say I'm a bit more used to it than others.

    "It's tough because you have to change your game slightly. You can't be running around crazy because otherwise you run out of steam. You have to be more strategic with the runs you make. I guess I won't have to adapt. I've played in 30-plus degrees here, and I feel like I'm adapted to it."

  • Not cut and dry

    While Toney is statistically the outstanding candidate to cover for Kane this summer, and the most similar striker in profile, there are other factors that could count against him when it comes to decision time.

    Since Tuchel began work in earnest almost a year ago, the Al-Ahli frontman has only been capped once by the German tactician - a two-minute cameo in the shock friendly defeat to Senegal in June. He has not been called up since, albeit he only really hit his stride in late December, so he must hope his current form is enough to earn a recall.

    Then there is the matter of a recent alleged off-field transgression. Toney was filmed being led out of a London nightclub in handcuffs by police in December after reportedly headbutting another reveller. The supposed victim is said to have been left with a broken nose. A Met Police statement at the time said: "We were called to Wardour Street following reports of an assault. A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of two counts of assault and one count of affray. He has since been released on bail while inquiries continue."

    This incident is likely to raise more questions of Toney's temperament. The striker could be considered fortunate to have been included in England's squad for Euro 2024, having missed half of the 2023-24 campaign during his time at Brentford due to an eight-month ban for breaching the FA's betting regulations.  

  • England v Switzerland: Quarter-Final - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport

    Man for the job

    Any investigation into the nightclub fracas could have a bearing on his chances, but Toney should otherwise be almost guaranteed a seat on the plane to the World Cup.

    Regardless of the level of the Saudi Pro League, out-scoring the likes of Ronaldo and Benzema is no mean feat, and the dearth of in-form, reliable options at Tuchel's disposal means his inclusion should be a no-brainer at this stage - especially if the manager decides to take three centre-forwards as expected.

    As the clock ticks down to kick off in North America, England need look no further for their Kane back-up.

