How ITV is planning to 'blow Gary Lineker-less BBC out of the water' with 2026 World Cup coverage with Roy Keane & Gary Neville set to sign up as pundits

Meanwhile, the BBC - who won't have Gary Lineker presenting their World Cup coverage for the first time since 1998 - are going for a more pared-back approach for the first phase of the tournament, which is being hosted across the USA, Canada and Mexico. Their team of presenters and pundits will initially work from the BBC Sport's Salford base, with joint Match of the Day hosts Mark Chapman, Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan fronting their coverage. It's not yet clear when they will head stateside for the knockout rounds. Pundit Alan Shearer will jet out to the tournament from the first game to fulfil co-commentary duties. Micah Richards will also form part of the BBC team.

