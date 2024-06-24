Italy player ratings vs Croatia: What a finish! Mattia Zaccagni's last-second stunner sends Italy into the last 16 of Euro 2024 and effectively ends Luka Modric's Croatia career

The Lazio winger came off the bench to score a last-gasp goal that keeps Italy's title defence alive - but almost certainly eliminates Croatia.

What a finish! Seriously, what a finish! In every possible way. On an incredibly dramatic night in Leipzig, we saw the end of a glorious era of Croatian football, with Luka Modric's men knocked out of Euro 2024 thanks to the most sublime finish from Mattia Zaccagni with the last kick of the game.

The goal cancelled out Modric's opener, which had come just seconds after the legendary No.10 had seen a penalty saved by the brilliant Gigi Donnarumma, and means Italy progress to the last 16 at the expense of the Croats, who, with just two points to their name after this 1-1 draw, have next-to-no hope of progress as one of the third-place finishers.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Italy players on show as the defending champions kept their title defence alive with a stunning strike in the eight minute of injury time that sets up a meeting with Switzerland in Berlin on Saturday evening...