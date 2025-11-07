'It's very hard to turn down Real Madrid' - Liverpool fans just 'don't understand' Trent Alexander-Arnold decision to join La Liga giants as ex-Reds star backs him to bring out his 'best' after tough period

Pennant, who played for the Anfield club between 2006 and 2008, weighed in after the 27-year-old received a hostile reception upon his first time back to Merseyside with his new club.

Alexander-Arnold joined the 15-time Champions League winners in June as Madrid paid a €10 million fee to secure his services early, allowing him to feature in the Club World Cup, shortly before his contract came to an end.

The decision by the Liverpool native to end his 20-year association with his boyhood club angered a significant portion of the fanbase, culminating in a difficult return in this week's Champions League group stage fixture.

Any hope of a warm welcome for the former Liverpool vice-captain was quickly extinguished on Tuesday night. As Alexander-Arnold's name was read out over the Anfield tannoy, a chorus of whistles and boos rang out from the home supporters. The England international, who was named on the bench by manager Xabi Alonso for the clash, was spotted laughing and smirking with teammates during the warm-up, seemingly unfazed by the disapproval.

The night ended in further disappointment for the right-back, as he came off the bench in the 82nd minute but could not save Madrid from a 1-0 defeat to Arne Slot's side.