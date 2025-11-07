'It's not the end of the world' - Tim Weah baffled by 'total crisis' talk as Roberto De Zerbi accepts responsibility for Marseille slump

Marseille are reeling from a 1-0 home defeat to Atalanta in the Champions League which followed a disappointing league draw against Angers, amplifying the pressure on the squad.

Despite their European exit, which leaves them 25th in the Champions League league phase, Marseille remain second in Ligue 1. They host Brest at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday, knowing a victory could send them to the top of the table - at least until PSG face Lyon the following day.

Weah, who is returning from injury, was defiant when facing the media, expressing his confusion at the severe external reaction to the team's form.

"I read that it's a total crisis and I don't understand anything," Weah stated. "It's not like we're 10th, we're two points behind Paris. We're not getting the results we want, but it's not the end of the world. We have to stay focused on our work and not look at the others."

The United States international, who has played for other high-pressure clubs including PSG, Juventus and Celtic, insisted the internal mentality remains positive.

"Pressure? It doesn't surprise me at all. When you lose it gets a bit crazy but players shouldn't look at that," Weah added. "The mentality of the group is very good. We just have to do the job, everyone is calm here, all the noise is outside."

While Weah acknowledged the team is "not playing our best football," he attributed the difficulties to a significant injury list rather than a fundamental flaw.

"There are a lot of injuries, important players, and it's difficult because you're playing matches every three days," he explained.